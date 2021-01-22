Navajo Nation extends stay-at-home order, lifts weekend lockdowns

article

The Navajo Nation has extended its stay-at-home order but is lifting weekend lockdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a news release that beginning Monday, January 25, residents will be required to stay home 24 hours a day, with the exception of essential workers, or anyone who needs to get food or medicine. All residents are required to wear a mask while in public places.

The stay-at-home order will last through at least Feb. 15.

An overnight curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. will also be in effect.

Nez says weekend lockdowns are being lifted to allow for more vaccination events.

"By lifting the 57-hour weekend lockdown, our health care facilities on the Navajo Nation will be able to administer more COVID-19 vaccines on the weekends," Nez said in a statement.

Navajo Nation health officials on Jan. 21 reported 166 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths.

The latest figures bring the total reported coronavirus cases on the reservation to 26,782 with 940 known deaths.

The Navajo Department of Health has identified 75 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 from Jan. 1-14.

The five newest communities added to the list were Bread Springs, Hard Rock, Jeesto, Cove, and Mexican Springs.

The number of infections is thought to be higher than reported because many people haven’t been tested.

Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Tribal officials said more than 226,000 people on the vast reservation have been tested for COVID-19 and nearly 14,000 have recovered.

The Navajo Nation extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

