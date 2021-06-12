Navajo Nation reports no additional deaths from COVID-19

The number of new coronavirus cases on the Navajo Nation remained low June 11 while the tribe reported no additional deaths.

The figures bring the total number of COVID-19 cases on the vast reservation to 30,914 since the pandemic began. The death toll stands at 1,334.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Navajo President Jonathan Nez urged residents to be mindful of safety precautions and to consider getting vaccinated. Tribal officials have said they want to see at least 75% of the eligible population vaccinated to reach community immunity.

More than half of residents on reservation that stretches into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah eligible to get vaccinated are fully vaccinated. Health facilities are offering vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

