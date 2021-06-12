Expand / Collapse search
Navajo Nation reports no additional deaths from COVID-19

By Associated Press
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) - The number of new coronavirus cases on the Navajo Nation remained low June 11 while the tribe reported no additional deaths.

The figures bring the total number of COVID-19 cases on the vast reservation to 30,914 since the pandemic began. The death toll stands at 1,334.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Navajo President Jonathan Nez urged residents to be mindful of safety precautions and to consider getting vaccinated. Tribal officials have said they want to see at least 75% of the eligible population vaccinated to reach community immunity.

More than half of residents on reservation that stretches into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah eligible to get vaccinated are fully vaccinated. Health facilities are offering vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment.

