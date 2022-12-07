Nearly $500K worth of winning lottery tickets sold in Arizona

If you played the lottery this week in Arizona, you may be holding onto a winning ticket worth at least $50,000.

Arizona Lottery officials say someone won the $335,694 jackpot in the Triple Twist draw game on Dec. 6. The ticket was purchased at a Peoria Circle K, located at 8270 W. Cactus Road.

The winning numbers from the drawing on Tuesday night were 4, 8, 16, 27, 30, and 32.

MORE: Man wins largest table games jackpot in Arizona history

For the Powerball drawing on the night of Dec. 5, two winning tickets were sold in Arizona. The first was sold at a Sun Mart in San Simon, located at 2521 W. Business 10. The person who purchased the ticket added the PowerPlay option, making the ticket worth $100,000.

A second winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Tucson at a One Stop Market, located at 15390 West Ajo Highway.

The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night's drawing were 35, 45, 47, 54, 55, and a red Powerball 14.