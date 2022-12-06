Man wins largest table games jackpot in Arizona history

Christmas came early for a Phoenix man playing blackjack at an Arizona casino.

Officials say 21-year-old Luis Rodriguez Gomez won over $1 million at Gila River Resorts and Casino's Lone Butte location.

Gomez's $1,100,075 prize is the largest table games jackpot in state history, officials said.

"I was actually down to my last hand when I put down a $15 bet and put $5 on the progressive circle," Gomez said. "When I realized what I had won I immediately jumped on top of my brother," Gomez said."

Gomez said he plans on buying his parents a new home with his winnings, as well as a new car for himself and his family.