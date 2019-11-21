Netflix suffers worldwide streaming outage

article

Streaming service giant Netflix suffered a worldwide outage Thursday.

Downdetector, which reports service disruptions in the digital world, showed a wide array of outages in Europe, Asia and parts of the U.S.

The company's customer service hotline and website acknowledged the outage, saying it was affecting stream on all devices.

"We're sorry for the inconvenience and we're working hard to fix this issue as quickly as possible," a Netflix spokesperson told FOX Business.

Customers voiced their frustrations on social media, with some posting images of an error message that read "cannot play title. Please try again later."

"This is what I come back to after my phone died. I don't know what to do with myself now that Netflix is down," one Twitter user wrote.

Another user said they were turning to rival streaming service Hulu due to the outage.

"netflix is down hulu here i come."

The stock shrugged off the outage, going slightly higher after the Thursday open.

A Netflix spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.

