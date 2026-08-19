New details on Hayden Panettiere's death; Nancy Guthrie ransom notes may contain clues l Morning News Brief

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From a cruise cabin attack, to new details on the death of actor Hayden Panettiere, and a D-backs star undergoing an MRI after no-showing a game, here are your top stories for August 19, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Hayden Panettiere's death: Police report released

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2. Nancy Guthrie ransom notes may contain author clues, expert says

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3. Bodycam shows ex-officer at anti-ICE student protest

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4. D-backs star undergoing MRI after going AWOL

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5. Couple allegedly attacked family on cruise ship

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