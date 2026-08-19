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New details on Hayden Panettiere's death; Nancy Guthrie ransom notes may contain clues l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published August 19, 2026 10:09 AM MST
Published August 19, 2026 10:09 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Getty Images; Pima County Sheriff's Department)

From a cruise cabin attack, to new details on the death of actor Hayden Panettiere, and a D-backs star undergoing an MRI after no-showing a game, here are your top stories for August 19, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Hayden Panettiere's death: Police report released

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Hayden Panettiere death: New details released in police report
article

Hayden Panettiere death: New details released in police report

A police report released Tuesday reveals new details in the death of actor Hayden Panettiere.

2. Nancy Guthrie ransom notes may contain author clues, expert says

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Nancy Guthrie ransom notes contain repeated writing quirks that could help identify suspect, expert says
article

Nancy Guthrie ransom notes contain repeated writing quirks that could help identify suspect, expert says

Guthrie is the 84-year-old mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie. Authorities have said she was taken from her home in northern Tucson in the early hours of Feb. 1, after a masked intruder appeared on her front steps in recovered doorbell camera video.

3. Bodycam shows ex-officer at anti-ICE student protest

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Body cam: Former Phoenix officer said he 'wouldn't shoot anybody' unless he had to at Chandler ICE protest
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Body cam: Former Phoenix officer said he 'wouldn't shoot anybody' unless he had to at Chandler ICE protest

Newly released footage shows former Sgt. Dusten Mullen armed and masked at an anti-ICE student walkout. The fired officer is now suing the city.

4. D-backs star undergoing MRI after going AWOL

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Ketel Marte returns to Arizona for MRI after no-showing D-backs game against Red Sox
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Ketel Marte returns to Arizona for MRI after no-showing D-backs game against Red Sox

After going AWOL in Boston, Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte returned to the Valley for an MRI on his knee, manger Torey Lovullo confirmed.

5. Couple allegedly attacked family on cruise ship

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Ohio couple accused of barging into cruise ship cabin, attacking family and 9-year-old
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Ohio couple accused of barging into cruise ship cabin, attacking family and 9-year-old

An Ohio couple was arrested after authorities said they forced their way into a family's cruise ship cabin and attacked two adults and their 9-year-old child after being asked to quiet down.

A look at today's weather

Phoenix weather: Heat and storm chances
Phoenix weather: Heat and storm chances

Phoenix weather: Heat and storm chances

Increased humidity and low-level moisture will bring a chance of nighttime storms to the Valley on Wednesday.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews