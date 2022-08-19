2 new scorpion species discovered in dry California lake-beds

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 2:31 PM MST until FRI 4:30 PM MST, Pinal County
17
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 1:51 PM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 3:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 3:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flood Warning
until FRI 7:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 4:15 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Flood Advisory
from FRI 1:57 PM MST until FRI 4:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 1:30 PM MST until FRI 3:30 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 2:27 PM MST until FRI 5:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 2:34 PM MST until FRI 4:30 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 2:06 PM MST until FRI 4:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Pima County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 2:45 PM MST, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek

2 new scorpion species discovered in dry California lake-beds

By Angeli Gabriel
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX Weather
scorpion article

One of the newly described scorpion species. Named Paruroctonus soda, the scorpion is featured here carrying young on its back. (Prakrit Jain)

On Monday, a study published in the journal Zookeys formally recognized two new scorpion species in the Golden State.

Small enough to crawl in the palm of your hand, the scorpions were found in the dried-up lake beds of Soda Lake in Central California and Koehn Lake in the Mojave Desert.

One of the scorpion species was named Paruroctonus conclusus, while the other was named Paruroctonus soda, after the lake where it was found.

P. soda and P. conclusus have adapted so specifically to the dry, salty and high-pH habitats of Soda Lake and Koehn Lake, that the scorpions can only be found in those lakebeds and nowhere else.

scorpion2.jpg

P. conclusis on an illuminated white background. (Prakrit Jain)

The scorpions’ journey out of obscurity is largely due to two high school students, Harper Forbes and Prakrit Jain, using the nature app iNaturalist.

iNaturalist is a community science platform and joint initiative by the California Academy of Sciences and the National Geographic Society.

According to a California Academy of Sciences press release, Forbes and Jain were reviewing thousands of observations uploaded by other iNaturalist users when they came across two unknown scorpion species.

scorpion3.jpg

Harper Forbes (left) and Prakrit Jain (center) with California Academy of Sciences Curator of Arachnology Lauren Esposito (right). (Gayle Laird / California Academy of Sciences)

The first species Forbes and Jain learned about was the one that would later be known as P. conclusis. They initially learned about one of those species in 2019, based on an observation uploaded to iNaturalist near Koehn Lake.

CREEPY CRAWLIES SURFACE: HEAT, MONSOONAL ACTIVITY INCREASE SCORPION ACTIVITY

"We weren’t entirely sure what we were looking at," Jain said in the press release. "Over the next couple years, we studied scorpions in the genus Paruroctonus and learned they frequently evolve to live in alkali playas like Koehn Lake."

"When we returned to that initial observation, we realized we were looking at an undescribed Paruroctonus species," he added.

scorpion-1.jpg

The observation Jain and Forbes came across in 2019. The featured scorpion later became known as P. conclusis. (Sarah Crews)

The second scorpion species, which later was named P. soda, was discovered after an observation of the then-unknown species was uploaded to iNaturalist.

Jain and Forbes then worked with California Academy of Sciences Curator of Arachnology Lauren Esposito to identify the species. Their collaboration led to the two scorpion species being formally described in the study featured in ZooKeys.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER ON TV

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxweather.com.