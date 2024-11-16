New video released of possible suspect in fire at a Catholic church in Casa Grande adds to disturbing trend

The Brief New video of a fire at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Casa Grande has detectives investigating possible arson. In a disturbing, growing trend, Catholic churches have been targeted in recent attacks across the country.



New video was released of a church in Casa Grande going up in flames last month that ATF officials are investigating for possible arson.

The feds are investigating and warning other churches of possible arson attacks in the future.

Casa Grande Police are also investigating the fire and while the church, Saint Anthony's, has been condemned with no one able to go inside, right across the street sits the parish hall where church events and masses now take place.

Church leaders say rebuilding efforts could easily cost seven figures

"There is a bit of closure to the cause of the fire and the people are aware of this," said Father Ariel Lustan.

Nearly a month after St. Anthony of Padua Church was badly damaged by a fire, Casa Grande Police released video of the suspected arsonist.

The fire ruined the sanctuary and choir area, and the inside of the building overall saw extensive smoke damage.

Father Ariel says the parish is counting their blessings that liturgical practices can continue in the nearby community center.

"We do all of our masses there, and funerals and weddings, so we continue our liturgical life, you know," said Father Ariel.

While the church itself means the world to those who worship in it, Father Ariel says, "We always believe that the real church is the people."

READ MORE: Fire at St. Anthony of Padua Church shocks Casa Grande, investigation underway

Catholic churches targeted across the country

In recent months, several Catholic churches across the country have been the target of arsons, and while there is no confirmed link at this time, the possibility of people targeting places of faith is upsetting to him.

"I hope it's not a consolidated act by some people who are against our advocacies or preachings in the church, or teachings in the church, but everything is possible. The church had been, has been and will be - I think, according to Jesus Christ - subject of persecution. Not only the Catholic Church, anybody who follows Christ," Father Ariel said.

And following Christ, in Father Ariel's eyes, means showing grace, even to those who do you wrong.

"Forgiveness is there, we will always forgive, but justice must be served," Father Ariel said.

The church has several pews that they said other churches can come pick up if wanted.

Statement from the church: