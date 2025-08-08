New video shows Terrell Suggs' arrest following Starbucks drive-thru altercation

article

The Brief New body-cam video shows the moment ex-NFL and ASU star Terrell Suggs was arrested in Scottsdale. The arrest stemmed from an incident at a Starbucks drive-thru where Suggs pulled out a gun. Suggs was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct.



New video released by police shows the moment former Arizona Cardinals and Arizona State University star Terrell Suggs was arrested after he pulled out a gun in the drive-thru of a Scottsdale Starbucks.

The backstory:

On March 10, 2024, Suggs was in a Starbucks drive-thru near Hayden Road and Thompson Peak Parkway when he allegedly backed into another vehicle. The victim's vehicle was not damaged, but Suggs and the other driver got out of their cars and argued.

Suggs and the other driver got back into their vehicles and as Suggs left the drive-thru, he flipped off the other driver and yelled obscenities, police said.

"[Suggs] then began to leave the drive thru but stopped shortly and then reached his left arm out of the open driver's window of his vehicle and displayed a black handgun in his left hand," court documents read. "The handgun was never pointed at the victim and was just merely shown, which the victim believed [Suggs] was threatening him with."

The entire incident was captured on the victim's dashcam video.

What they're saying:

A few weeks later, Suggs was arrested in connection with the incident. Newly-released body-cam video from Scottsdale Police shows the arrest.

"We're contacting you because our violent crimes department investigated that and established probable cause for your arrest," an officer said on the video.

"Probable cause for my arrest?" Suggs asked.

"Yes, sir," the officer replied.

"For what?" Suggs asked.

"For disorderly conduct with a weapon. The whole incident was captured on dashcam," the officer replied.

"So what does that mean like?" Suggs asked.

"What that means right now is you're under arrest, and we're gonna take you to our jail. If you want to contact your attorney, I'll give you the opportunity to. OK?" the officer replied.

"Wow!" Suggs said.

Suggs would later plead guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Dig deeper:

Suggs was a standout football star at Hamilton High School in Chandler before playing for the Sun Devils. He was drafted 10th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2003 NFL Draft.

Suggs spent 15 seasons with the Ravens, where he was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2011 and won his first Super Bowl the following year.

Suggs joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2019. He was released by Arizona and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won his second Super Bowl in 2020.

