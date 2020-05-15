New York beaches to open for Memorial Day weekend

In a coordinated effort with three other states, New York will allow state and local beaches and lakeshores to open, with certain restrictions, on the Friday before Memorial Day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

Authorities will be required to control access to the beaches to make sure they are at no more than half capacity, the governor said during his daily coronavirus pandemic briefing on Friday. Also, group activities, such as sports, are a no-go, and social-gathering areas (such as picnic spots, playgrounds, arcades, pavilions, and amusement rides) will be off-limits.

Workers and beachgoers will be expected to maintain social distancing, which will be enforced, Cuomo said. Wearing a mask will be required when social distancing is not possible.

The governor said that these measures are being taken to be consistent with plans put in place for beaches in New Jersey, Connecticut, and Delaware. (Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey made his announcement on Thursday.)

Cuomo said the beaches will be allowed to open on Friday, May 22.

