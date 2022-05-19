Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 10:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
7
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains

Newlywed stunt doubles light themselves on fire on wedding day

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Updated 4:45AM
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX 13 News

Watch: Stunt couple set on fire during wedding

A bride and groom in Utah intentionally set themselves on fire during on their special day. The newlyweds were filmed with both their backs in flames as they were cheered by friends and family.

JORDANELLE STATE PARK, Utah - A bride and groom definitely heated things up on their wedding day after intentionally setting themselves on fire – but it's OK, they are professionals. 

Ambyr Mishelle and her new husband, Gabe Jessop, were filmed after they set fire to their backs and made one very careful walk among their guests. The flames were then quickly put out by fire extinguishers as family and friends cheered them on. 

It was their grand exit from the wedding. The couple's wedding photographer was impressed.

"No other wedding exit will ever compare to this," David Terry stated.

READ: Johnny Cash water tower springs a leak thanks to bullet hole in 'very sensitive area'

According to Yahoo, the newlyweds are stunt doubles and have worked in projects like "Yellowstone" and "Hereditary."

Jessop shared the video to his Instagram account, saying, "may the fire burn in our hearts for the rest of our lives."

Clearly, the pair have found that special spark.

Storyful contributed to this report