Nightly Roundup: A tragic weekend at the Grand Canyon, missing man found years later

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
PHOENIX - From a tragedy that unfolded at the Grand Canyon during the excessively hot weekend, to a man accused of setting fires inside a chain retailer, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for [today's exact date].

1. Grand Canyon hike ends in tragedy

Hiker died while hiking at the Grand Canyon
The victim, identified as a 57-year-old woman, was attempting an eight-mile hike on July 2, as temperatures reached over 100F in the area.

2. Air condition problems could turn into a costly affair this summer

That AC replacement could cost you this summer
An AC expert says if you are looking to replace your air conditioning unit, be prepared for a bit of a sticker shock.

3. Happy ending in the case of a missing teenager

Texas man who vanished while walking dogs is found safe
Rudy Farias was 18 at the time he disappeared while walking his dogs in March 2015.

4. Man accused of causing costly damages to a chain store

The incident happened at a Target store near Southern and Longmore in Mesa, and the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Daniel Hull, is accused of setting the fires. The fires reportedly caused millions in damages.

5. What to do for the 4th of July

Celebrate July 4th in the Phoenix area: Where to see fireworks, celebrations
Looking for places to see the fireworks in the Valley to celebrate the 4th of July? Here's a list of some of the places holding some dazzling Independence Day celebrations.

Also, a look at your weather forecast

4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 7/3/23

We know you're all wondering, so here are our evening temps for July 4th!