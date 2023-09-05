Nightly Roundup: Alleged home invasion attempt caught on camera; scammers target wrong person

PHOENIX - From a tragic end to the popular "one chip" social media challenge to video allegedly showing a home invasion attempt, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
1. Alleged home invasion attempt caught on camera
Featured
An Arizona father had a rude awakening when several unwanted guests came onto his property in the middle of the night. The documented the scary series of events on TikTok.
2. Tragic end to "One Chip Challenge"
Featured
A Massachusetts teenager died Friday after he took part in a viral social media trend known as the "One Chip Challenge," which the teen's family believes contributed to his untimely death, according to reports.
3. It appears they called the wrong person…
Featured
Joe Lewis is a Scottsdale Police sergeant. He works in financial crimes, so when he answered the phone, he knew immediately he was being scammed.
4. Gender reveal party turns deadly
Featured
Terrifying video shows the moment a gender reveal party went terribly wrong in Mexico.
5. Search continues for missing Pinal County teenager
Featured
Have you seen 14-year-old Karleigh Cardenas? She's reported missing out of Casa Grande and was last seen in Glendale. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact Casa Grande Police at 520-421-8700.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 9/5/23
We are slightly above average today, but that's OK! We're getting closer and closer to fall temps.