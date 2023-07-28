Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
10
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Yavapai County, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 7:02 PM MST until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 5:43 PM MST until FRI 8:45 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Dust Advisory
from FRI 8:31 PM MST until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Dust Advisory
from FRI 8:27 PM MST until FRI 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Nightly Roundup: Arrest made in deadly road rage shooting, tragedy at Lake Pleasant

By
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From new developments in a deadly West Valley shooting to the latest updates in the Alicia Navarro case, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, July 28, 2023.

1. Arrest made in deadly road rage shooting

Woman arrested in connection with Glendale shooting that killed motorcyclist
Woman arrested in connection with Glendale shooting that killed motorcyclist

Glendale Police officials say they have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting on July 27 that left a motorcyclist dead.

2. Questions remain in Alicia Navarro's disappearance even after she was found

Police continue to investigate Alicia Navarro case
Police continue to investigate Alicia Navarro case

There are still questions over what happened to Alicia Navarro, an Arizona girl who went missing nearly four years ago. Glendale Police officials said Alicia was found in Montana, but provided few other details on her life in the years since she disappeared.

3. Semis toppled along Arizona highway

Strong winds topple 9 semis on I-10 in western Arizona
Strong winds topple 9 semis on I-10 in western Arizona

The rollover crashes happened between mileposts 46 and 48, about halfway between Quartzite and Tonopah.

4. Car sent into home pool following crash

Crash sends Tesla into Phoenix home's pool
Crash sends Tesla into Phoenix home's pool

The collision happened in a neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Beardsley.

5. Where is Arizona's most iconic diner?

This is Arizona's most iconic diner, according to Reader's Digest
This is Arizona's most iconic diner, according to Reader's Digest

Mel's Diner, located at 17th Avenue and Grand, is known for their famous exterior from the TV series "Alice."

Also, your weather forecast for tonight…

4PM Weather Forecast - 7/28/2023

It looks like relief from the 110F heat is just days away.

…and a list of things to do this weekend

Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Jurassic World Live, Grand Ave Poetry Slam and more
Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Jurassic World Live, Grand Ave Poetry Slam and more

Need plans this weekend? Check out the Lowrider AZ Super Show, Flashlight Nights, a magic show and more.