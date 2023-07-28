Nightly Roundup: Arrest made in deadly road rage shooting, tragedy at Lake Pleasant

PHOENIX - From new developments in a deadly West Valley shooting to the latest updates in the Alicia Navarro case, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, July 28, 2023.
1. Arrest made in deadly road rage shooting
Glendale Police officials say they have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting on July 27 that left a motorcyclist dead.
2. Questions remain in Alicia Navarro's disappearance even after she was found
There are still questions over what happened to Alicia Navarro, an Arizona girl who went missing nearly four years ago. Glendale Police officials said Alicia was found in Montana, but provided few other details on her life in the years since she disappeared.
3. Semis toppled along Arizona highway
The rollover crashes happened between mileposts 46 and 48, about halfway between Quartzite and Tonopah.
4. Car sent into home pool following crash
The collision happened in a neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Beardsley.
5. Where is Arizona's most iconic diner?
Mel's Diner, located at 17th Avenue and Grand, is known for their famous exterior from the TV series "Alice."
Also, your weather forecast for tonight…
4PM Weather Forecast - 7/28/2023
It looks like relief from the 110F heat is just days away.
…and a list of things to do this weekend
Need plans this weekend? Check out the Lowrider AZ Super Show, Flashlight Nights, a magic show and more.