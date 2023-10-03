Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Arrest made in Phoenix kidnapping; man accused of shooting his own grandson

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a dramatic political showdown at the U.S. Capitol to an arrest made in connection with a rather unusual kidnapping case, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

1. Texas man allegedly shot his own grandson

Featured

Grandfather arrested for accidentally shooting grandson while officiating wedding
article

Grandfather arrested for accidentally shooting grandson while officiating wedding

In Nebraska, a 62-year-old grandfather, Michael Gardner, from Odessa, Texas, was arrested after accidentally shooting his 12-year-old grandson while officiating a wedding.

2. You'll (most likely) hear an alert tone from your phone on Wednesday

Featured

Your cell phone will receive an emergency alert test this week: Here's when and why
article

Your cell phone will receive an emergency alert test this week: Here's when and why

Americans around the country will see their phones light up this week following a nationwide test of emergency alert systems. FEMA and the FCC plan to hold the two-part emergency alert system test on Wednesday, October 4.

3. Speaker of the House ousted

Featured

McCarthy ousted as House Speaker, says he won't run again: 'I wouldn't change a thing'
article

McCarthy ousted as House Speaker, says he won't run again: 'I wouldn't change a thing'

McCarthy told lawmakers Tuesday evening he would not run again for speaker, putting the gavel up for grabs.

4. Arrest made in kidnapping case involving car theft

Featured

Man kidnapped woman, took her car in north Phoenix: police
article

Man kidnapped woman, took her car in north Phoenix: police

A man accused of kidnapping a woman and stealing her vehicle in north Phoenix has been arrested.

5. The unsolved murder of a Tempe woman

Featured

Who killed Mercedes Vega? Burned body of Tempe woman found months ago, still unsolved
article

Who killed Mercedes Vega? Burned body of Tempe woman found months ago, still unsolved

The burned body of Mercedes Vega was found in a car along the side of Interstate 10 in Tonopah. Now, loved ones aren't any closer to getting answers.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast 10/3/2023

We hope you enjoyed the cooler weather we had in recent days, because we can expect days of higher temperatures up ahead.