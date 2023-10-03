Nightly Roundup: Arrest made in Phoenix kidnapping; man accused of shooting his own grandson

PHOENIX - From a dramatic political showdown at the U.S. Capitol to an arrest made in connection with a rather unusual kidnapping case, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, October 3, 2023.
1. Texas man allegedly shot his own grandson
Featured
In Nebraska, a 62-year-old grandfather, Michael Gardner, from Odessa, Texas, was arrested after accidentally shooting his 12-year-old grandson while officiating a wedding.
2. You'll (most likely) hear an alert tone from your phone on Wednesday
Featured
Americans around the country will see their phones light up this week following a nationwide test of emergency alert systems. FEMA and the FCC plan to hold the two-part emergency alert system test on Wednesday, October 4.
3. Speaker of the House ousted
Featured
McCarthy told lawmakers Tuesday evening he would not run again for speaker, putting the gavel up for grabs.
4. Arrest made in kidnapping case involving car theft
Featured
A man accused of kidnapping a woman and stealing her vehicle in north Phoenix has been arrested.
5. The unsolved murder of a Tempe woman
Featured
The burned body of Mercedes Vega was found in a car along the side of Interstate 10 in Tonopah. Now, loved ones aren't any closer to getting answers.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast 10/3/2023
We hope you enjoyed the cooler weather we had in recent days, because we can expect days of higher temperatures up ahead.