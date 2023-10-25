Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Deadly mass shooting in Maine; 'Brain eating amoeba' scare in Arizona

By
Published 
Updated 7:52PM
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a developing situation involving a mass shooting in Northeastern U.S. to an update on the animal abuse case allegedly involving a Chandler woman, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

1. Mass shooting rocks Maine town

Featured

Deaths reported in Maine mass shooting
article

Deaths reported in Maine mass shooting

At least 22 people are dead following a deadly shooting in a Maine city that spanned three locations on Wednesday night, Fox News has confirmed.

2. "Brain eating amoeba" scare in Arizona

Featured

Health officials rule out suspected 'Brain-eating amoeba' case in Arizona: Here's what to know
article

Health officials rule out suspected 'Brain-eating amoeba' case in Arizona: Here's what to know

Following a scare caused by news of a suspected "brain eating amoeba" infection, here's what to know about the amoeba, and the very rare (and almost always fatal) disease it can cause.

3. Update on Chandler "House of Horrors" case

Featured

'House of Horrors' update: April McLaughlin files appeal after judge denies request for seized dogs' return
article

'House of Horrors' update: April McLaughlin files appeal after judge denies request for seized dogs' return

Chandler city officials say April McLaughlin, a woman who is under investigation for animal and elder abuse, has filed an appeal on the fate of a number of dogs that were seized from her.

4. D-backs bet pays off for Arizona man

Featured

World Series: Arizona man's bet on the Diamondbacks pays off handsomely
article

World Series: Arizona man's bet on the Diamondbacks pays off handsomely

Scott Powell is a lifelong fan of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and a bet he made in June that the D-backs will play against the Texas Rangers in the World Series has paid off quite nicely.

5. "Bad date spot" list goes viral

Featured

List of bad first date spots ranked by women goes viral
article

List of bad first date spots ranked by women goes viral

In the post going viral on social media, women apparently rank some of the places that they "absolutely refuse" to be taken on a first date.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

6PM Weather Forecast - 10/25/2023

Our cooling trend is set to continue!