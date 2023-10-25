Nightly Roundup: Deadly mass shooting in Maine; 'Brain eating amoeba' scare in Arizona

PHOENIX - From a developing situation involving a mass shooting in Northeastern U.S. to an update on the animal abuse case allegedly involving a Chandler woman, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, October 25, 2023.
1. Mass shooting rocks Maine town
Featured
At least 22 people are dead following a deadly shooting in a Maine city that spanned three locations on Wednesday night, Fox News has confirmed.
2. "Brain eating amoeba" scare in Arizona
Featured
Following a scare caused by news of a suspected "brain eating amoeba" infection, here's what to know about the amoeba, and the very rare (and almost always fatal) disease it can cause.
3. Update on Chandler "House of Horrors" case
Featured
Chandler city officials say April McLaughlin, a woman who is under investigation for animal and elder abuse, has filed an appeal on the fate of a number of dogs that were seized from her.
4. D-backs bet pays off for Arizona man
Featured
Scott Powell is a lifelong fan of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and a bet he made in June that the D-backs will play against the Texas Rangers in the World Series has paid off quite nicely.
5. "Bad date spot" list goes viral
Featured
In the post going viral on social media, women apparently rank some of the places that they "absolutely refuse" to be taken on a first date.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
6PM Weather Forecast - 10/25/2023
Our cooling trend is set to continue!