Nightly Roundup: Dozens hurt in fatal tour bus accident; happy ending to search for stolen service dog

From a deadly tour bus crash in the northern part of the state to what's next for the so-called Doomsday Mom, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

1. Shocking details in Arizona kidnapping and murder case

Featured article

2. Deadly tour bus rollover in Northern Arizona

Featured article

3. Happy ending to search for stolen service dog

Featured article

4. Deadly crash in the East Valley

Featured article

5. What's next for ‘Doomsday Mom’

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight.