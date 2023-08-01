Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
2
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Nightly Roundup: Dozens hurt in fatal tour bus accident; happy ending to search for stolen service dog

By
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a deadly tour bus crash in the northern part of the state to what's next for the so-called Doomsday Mom, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

1. Shocking details in Arizona kidnapping and murder case

Featured

2 men accused of killing Arizonan and asking victim's family for ransom: Here's what you should know
article

2 men accused of killing Arizonan and asking victim's family for ransom: Here's what you should know

Two men who police say admit to living in the U.S. illegally are accused of killing another man, and then ask the victim's family for over 10,000 U.S. Dollars in ransom. Here's what you should know about the case.

2. Deadly tour bus rollover in Northern Arizona

Featured

1 dead, dozens injured in tour bus rollover at Grand Canyon West
article

1 dead, dozens injured in tour bus rollover at Grand Canyon West

A person is dead, and dozens of others were injured as a result of a rollover crash involving a tour bus in Northern Arizona, according to officials.

3. Happy ending to search for stolen service dog

Featured

Service dog stolen from Tempe hotel room found, returned to owner
article

Service dog stolen from Tempe hotel room found, returned to owner

A woman visiting the Valley was left heartbroken after her dog is stolen right out of her hotel room. However, days later, they were reunited after Tempe PD says Lani was found.

4. Deadly crash in the East Valley

Featured

Deadly crash prompted closure of U.S. 60 in Mesa
article

Deadly crash prompted closure of U.S. 60 in Mesa

A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles led to the shutdown of a portion of the U.S. 60 freeway for some time in Mesa.

5. What's next for ‘Doomsday Mom’

Featured

Lori Vallow sentenced to life in prison, what's next for the convicted child killer?
article

Lori Vallow sentenced to life in prison, what's next for the convicted child killer?

After Lori Vallow was sentenced to life for killing her two youngest children, she's going to be headed back to Arizona to face more criminal charges. But when? And will her sentence impact possible sentencing here? We have those answers.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight.