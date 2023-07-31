Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Family in fear over murder suspect release, sentencing for 'Doomsday Mom'

PHOENIX - From a Valley family calling on the governor to take action over a murder suspect's impending release, to sentencing for ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, July 31, 2023.

1. Family worried as murder suspect is set to be released

Relatives of Rodney Aviles say they are terrified he may kill again: Here's what to know about the case
Relatives of Rodney Aviles say they are terrified he may kill again: Here's what to know about the case

Family members of a man who has been under state guardianship for decades following a double murder say they are in fear of their lives, amid news that the man is being released from a state mental facility. Here's what you should know about the case involving Rodney Aviles.

2. Sentencing Day for "Doomsday Mom"

Lori Vallow: 'Doomsday Mom' sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Lori Vallow: 'Doomsday Mom' sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival

Vallow Daybell was found guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband’s previous wife.

3. Man allegedly drove car with juveniles inside while drunk

Tempe man accused of driving car with juveniles inside while drunk: Mesa PD
Tempe man accused of driving car with juveniles inside while drunk: Mesa PD

A Tempe man was arrested, according to Mesa Police, after he was allegedly involved in a DUI crash while driving a car with three people under the age of 15 inside.

4. Fentanyl pills seized by police in the East Valley

Police recover over 50K fentanyl pills, cash and guns in Mesa; suspects arrested
Police recover over 50K fentanyl pills, cash and guns in Mesa; suspects arrested

Both suspects were booked into jail and are accused of multiple drug charges, illegal possession of firearms, and money laundering.

5. Want to live on a cruise ship?

Want to live on a cruise ship? A 2-year trip around the world from Florida will cost you this much
Want to live on a cruise ship? A 2-year trip around the world from Florida will cost you this much

A new cruise experience could be more affordable than the rent or mortgage you’re paying on land. It's called Victoria Cruises and it sets sail from Florida this year for a 2-year trip around the world.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 7/31/23

We will take any temp drop we can get!