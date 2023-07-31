Nightly Roundup: Family in fear over murder suspect release, sentencing for 'Doomsday Mom'

PHOENIX - From a Valley family calling on the governor to take action over a murder suspect's impending release, to sentencing for ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, July 31, 2023.
1. Family worried as murder suspect is set to be released
Family members of a man who has been under state guardianship for decades following a double murder say they are in fear of their lives, amid news that the man is being released from a state mental facility. Here's what you should know about the case involving Rodney Aviles.
2. Sentencing Day for "Doomsday Mom"
Vallow Daybell was found guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband’s previous wife.
3. Man allegedly drove car with juveniles inside while drunk
A Tempe man was arrested, according to Mesa Police, after he was allegedly involved in a DUI crash while driving a car with three people under the age of 15 inside.
4. Fentanyl pills seized by police in the East Valley
Both suspects were booked into jail and are accused of multiple drug charges, illegal possession of firearms, and money laundering.
5. Want to live on a cruise ship?
A new cruise experience could be more affordable than the rent or mortgage you’re paying on land. It's called Victoria Cruises and it sets sail from Florida this year for a 2-year trip around the world.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 7/31/23
We will take any temp drop we can get!