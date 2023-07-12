Nightly Roundup: Infant allegedly taken by mother from hospital, Phoenix storage unit drug bust

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 6:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Nightly Roundup: Infant allegedly taken by mother from hospital, Phoenix storage unit drug bust

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

Rounding out tonight's top stories include a newborn baby who was allegedly taken by his mother from a hospital in Phoenix, to a massive amount of drugs, guns, and cash that were found in a Phoenix storage unit. Here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

1. Amber Alert: 5-day-old baby taken from Phoenix hospital

Amber Alert: 5-day-old baby taken from Phoenix hospital
Amber Alert: 5-day-old baby taken from Phoenix hospital

A 5-day-old infant with an attached feeding tube was allegedly taken by his mother from a Phoenix hospital on July 12.

2. Guns, drugs, cash found in Phoenix storage unit bust

Guns, drugs, cash found in Phoenix storage unit bust
Guns, drugs, cash found in Phoenix storage unit bust

Police say they were conducting a drug investigation at a storage facility near 21st Avenue and Northern when they discovered a haul of drugs.

3. Toddler dead, woman critically injured in Phoenix apartment fire

Toddler dead, woman critically injured in Phoenix apartment fire
Toddler dead, woman critically injured in Phoenix apartment fire

A baby is dead and a four others were hurt in an apartment fire near 2nd Avenue and Bell Road on Wednesday.

4. Deadly shooting breaks out at Eastlake Park in Phoenix; suspect arrested

Deadly shooting breaks out at Eastlake Park in Phoenix; suspect arrested
Deadly shooting breaks out at Eastlake Park in Phoenix; suspect arrested

Phoenix police say 71-year-old Larry Hall and 60-year-old Jerry McGee had started fighting at around 9:30 a.m. at the park near 16th Street and Jefferson.

5. Bobcats discovered in attic, bathroom of Scottsdale home

Bobcats discovered in attic, bathroom of Scottsdale home
Bobcats discovered in attic, bathroom of Scottsdale home

A bobcat mom and her cub are free and reunited after a pretty wild adventure in Scottsdale - and it all started in a family's attic.


 


 


 