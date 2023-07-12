Expand / Collapse search
Amber Alert: 5-day-old baby taken from Phoenix hospital

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 8:27PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A 5-day-old infant with an attached feeding tube was allegedly taken by his mother from a Phoenix hospital on July 12.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says 24-year-old Rosa Santana was last seen leaving Valleywise Medical Health Center, located at 2601 E. Roosevelt Street, with her newborn baby in a duffle bag at about 11:45 a.m.

"He was last seen wearing an unknown clothing description and is in need of life saving medical treatment," DPS said.

santana baby

A 5-day-old infant with an attached feeding tube was allegedly taken by his mother, 24-tear-old Rosa Santana, from a Phoenix hospital on July 12. (Arizona DPS)

Santana is 5'2" tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants, and was carrying a black duffle bag.

If you have any information, dial 911 immediately.

Valleywise Health statement

"On Wednesday, July 12, a mother removed her 5-day-old infant from Valleywise Health Medical Center against medical advice. In response to this incident, Valleywise Health took immediate action to search for the mother and infant and is fully cooperating with law enforcement. We believe that the safety and security of each patient is integral to the mission of our hospital. We are appreciative of the swift actions of our team members and will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure a safe return of the infant."

