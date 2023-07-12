Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
8
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Deadly shooting breaks out at Eastlake Park in Phoenix; suspect arrested

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man accused in deadly Phoenix park shooting

New details have been revealed about a deadly shooting at Eastlake Park in Phoenix on July 11.

PHOENIX - A 71-year-old man is accused of killing another man after a fight broke out at Eastlake Park on Tuesday.

Phoenix police say 71-year-old Larry Hall and 60-year-old Jerry McGee had started fighting at around 9:30 a.m. at the park near 16th Street and Jefferson.

According to court documents, the two men got into a fight after McGee admitted to setting Hall's fence on fire two months ago.

Larry Hall

Larry Hall 

After the initial struggle, Hall allegedly left and returned with a handgun. He eventually shot and killed McGee, police say.

The suspect told police he had come back to the park with the gun because he felt disrespected and wanted closure. 

Hall was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Where it happened: