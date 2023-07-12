Deadly shooting breaks out at Eastlake Park in Phoenix; suspect arrested

A 71-year-old man is accused of killing another man after a fight broke out at Eastlake Park on Tuesday.

Phoenix police say 71-year-old Larry Hall and 60-year-old Jerry McGee had started fighting at around 9:30 a.m. at the park near 16th Street and Jefferson.

According to court documents, the two men got into a fight after McGee admitted to setting Hall's fence on fire two months ago.

Larry Hall

After the initial struggle, Hall allegedly left and returned with a handgun. He eventually shot and killed McGee, police say.

The suspect told police he had come back to the park with the gun because he felt disrespected and wanted closure.

Hall was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Where it happened: