Nightly Roundup: Learning the secret to a long life; Black Friday in America

PHOENIX - From Black Friday in Arizona to a woman who's helping scientists understand the key to living a long life, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, November 24, 2023.
1. Trying to learn the secrets to longevity
It's a fact that people are living longer, but there is a select group of people who are in their 80s or above, but have the brain function of someone decades younger. Now, scientists want to know their secret to longevity, and an Arizona 'super ager' is helping their efforts.
2. Black Friday in Arizona
In years past, Black Friday is marked with big crowds of people outside retailers, with some camping out for days on end for discounted items. These days, the lines are gone, and some wonder if Black Friday has lost its meaning. Looks, however, can be deceiving.
3. Latest in the Israel-Hamas War
The hostages freed Friday included 13 Israelis, 10 people from Thailand and one from the Philippines, according to Qatar. The agreement opened the way for sorely needed aid to flow into Gaza for beleaguered residents.
4. A Thanksgiving football game to remember
The Dallas Cowboys continued their tradition of playing on Thanksgiving, but it was the halftime show that stole headlines.
5. "Blade Runner" will soon be out of prison
Double-amputee Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole more than a decade after shooting his girlfriend through a toilet door at his home in South Africa in a killing that jolted the world.
A look at what's happening this weekend
There are several events happening in the Phoenix metro area in November. Check out our list with details on locations, times, and ticket prices.
A reminder about weekend traffic…
ADOT officials say as a result of the Thanksgiving holiday, there are no road closures this weekend.
Finally, your weather forecast for tonight
Weekend Weather Forecast: 11/24/23 - 11/25/23
A mostly sunny and cool weekend is on tap for the Valley.