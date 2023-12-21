Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 8:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains
5
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Flood Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM MST until SAT 6:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 8:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Flood Watch
from FRI 3:00 AM MST until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave

Nightly Roundup: Long prison sentenced handed down on AZ man; fiery crash in the West Valley

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a man who learned his fate in court after a gruesome crime to the aftermath of a fiery crash involving a Phoenix Police cruiser, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, December 21, 2023.

1. Man learns his fate in Phoenix court

Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing his wife, unborn child in Phoenix

Earlier this month, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office says Villareal pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Lomes and his unborn child. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

2. A fiery crash in the West Valley

Phoenix Police cruiser involved in deadly crash

Police are investigating a fiery crash on Thursday involving a Phoenix Police SUV that left one person dead.

3. Using technology to stop porch pirates

Porch pirates: UPS launching new tech to fight thieves

Porch pirates are nothing new, especially since the rise of online shopping, but a new technology is using information from these past incidents to stop thefts in the future.

4. Latest on Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation case

Rudy Giuliani has filed for bankruptcy, days after being ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation lawsuit.

5. Actress speaks out on pay inequity

Taraji P. Henson gets emotional, says she may quit acting over being underpaid: ‘I’m tired’

"I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, getting paid a fraction of the cost," Taraji P. Henson said in a recent interview, which went viral online.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

6PM Weather Forecast - 12/21/2023

Get ready for rain!