Nightly Roundup: Man badly wounded in Phoenix shooting, Arrest made in decades-old murder

Froma shooting investigation in Downtown Phoenix to some safety tips as monsoon season begins, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, June 15, 2023.

1. Shooting near Downtown Phoenix leaves 1 man with serious injuries: PD

Phoenix Police officials say their officers, along with DPS Troopers, are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened in the area of 5th Avenue and Culver Street, and an elementary school is in the area.

2. Arrest made in decades-old eastern Arizona murder

Detectives with a rural Arizona police department have made an arrest in a decades-old cold case murder.

On Nov. 6, 1996, Jody Hemphill was stabbed to death inside a tape and CD store in Lakeside, and almost 30 years later, they found a lead in the case, and the suspect was arrested on June 14.

3. Phoenix crime crackdown ends with many arrests

The Phoenix Police Department announced the results of a multi-agency operation targeting violent offenders in the city.

According to officials, Operation Summer Shield was 'immensely successful,' and ended in the arrests of hundreds of people.

4. Private island for sale cheaper than average price of US home

An Island with this home could be yours, for a price.

Looking for a cheap home in America? Good luck.

Luckily for you, there's a private island off the coast of a Central American nation for sale that's cheaper than the average home price in the U.S.

5. Arizona Monsoon 2023: What to expect this summer

As monsoon season begins, our viewers are still watching our monsoon special.

In a special report, you'll learn all about the elements that make up the monsoon from the wind, the rain, the lightning and the dust, plus a look at what this monsoon season might bring, and some tips on how to make sure your pool and your car are ready for the severe weather.

Also Read: Monsoon: Arizona gets ready as new season of stormy summer weather begins