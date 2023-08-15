Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:24 PM MST until TUE 11:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 9:45 PM MST, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix
Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:07 PM MST until TUE 10:15 PM MST, La Paz County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:38 PM MST until TUE 10:45 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County

Nightly Roundup: Massive drug bust in Tempe; ASU offers Taylor Swift-themed course

PHOENIX - From a deadly shooting investigation along the I-10 in the West Valley to a rather unconventional course that is being offered by Arizona State University, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

1. Massive East Valley drug bust

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies say thousands of dollars worth of drugs were seized from a juvenile suspect. We have a full list of what else investigators say they found.

2. Deadly shooting along the I-10

A road-rage shooting that left a woman dead is under investigation in west Phoenix.

3. The monsoon is back

A small but steady monsoon thunderstorm didn't last too long as it moved along the eastern edge of the Valley Tuesday night.

4. A Taylor Swift-themed class at ASU?

A new course at Arizona State University may appeal to Swifties, but the course's instructor says it is not a fan club meeting for the music legend. Here's what you should know about ASU's Taylor Swift-themed psychology course.

5. Naked man allegedly forced his way into Phoenix home

An Arizona man is accused of multiple felonies and misdemeanors, according to investigators, after he forced his way into a Phoenix home with five children inside while wearing nothing but socks.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

6PM Weather Forecast - 8/15/2023

The monsoon is back in the Valley. Will we see more rain this week?