Nightly Roundup: Massive drug bust in Tempe; ASU offers Taylor Swift-themed course

From a deadly shooting investigation along the I-10 in the West Valley to a rather unconventional course that is being offered by Arizona State University, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

1. Massive East Valley drug bust

Featured article

2. Deadly shooting along the I-10

Featured article

3. The monsoon is back

Featured article

4. A Taylor Swift-themed class at ASU?

Featured article

5. Naked man allegedly forced his way into Phoenix home

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight