Nightly Roundup: Massive drug bust in Tempe; ASU offers Taylor Swift-themed course

PHOENIX - From a deadly shooting investigation along the I-10 in the West Valley to a rather unconventional course that is being offered by Arizona State University, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
1. Massive East Valley drug bust
Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies say thousands of dollars worth of drugs were seized from a juvenile suspect. We have a full list of what else investigators say they found.
2. Deadly shooting along the I-10
A road-rage shooting that left a woman dead is under investigation in west Phoenix.
3. The monsoon is back
A small but steady monsoon thunderstorm didn't last too long as it moved along the eastern edge of the Valley Tuesday night.
4. A Taylor Swift-themed class at ASU?
A new course at Arizona State University may appeal to Swifties, but the course's instructor says it is not a fan club meeting for the music legend. Here's what you should know about ASU's Taylor Swift-themed psychology course.
5. Naked man allegedly forced his way into Phoenix home
An Arizona man is accused of multiple felonies and misdemeanors, according to investigators, after he forced his way into a Phoenix home with five children inside while wearing nothing but socks.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
6PM Weather Forecast - 8/15/2023
The monsoon is back in the Valley. Will we see more rain this week?