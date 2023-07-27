Nightly Roundup: New questions in Alicia Navarro case; Mother accuses hospital of neglect

PHOENIX - From new questions surrounding the case of an Arizona teen who was found almost four years after she went missing, to accusations levied against a Phoenix area hospital by the mother of a quadriplegic man, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, July 27, 2023.
1. New questions surrounding Alicia Navarro case
There are still questions over what happened to Alicia Navarro, an Arizona girl who went missing nearly four years ago. Glendale Police officials said Alicia was found in Montana, but provided few other details on her life in the years since she disappeared.
2. Mom accuses Arizona hospital of neglect
Phoenix Police are investigating after a mother says her quadriplegic son was dumped out of a wheelchair, and onto the ground outside a major hospital in the Phoenix area.
3. Woman learns her fate in court after son staved to death
Elizabeth Archibeque's lawyer had asked that her sentence include the possibility of parole after 35 years partly because she had agreed to plead guilty to first-degree murder and child abuse in the 2020 death of Deshaun Martinez.
4. Apparent road rage shooting ends with death in Glendale
A roadway in the West Valley is closed, according to Glendale Police, after a motorcycle rider was killed in an apparent road rage shooting.
5. Rest in peace, Randy Meisner
Randy Meisner, a founding member of the Eagles, has died at 77.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
5PM Weather Forecast - 7/27/2023
It looks like we could soon see a couple of days with temperatures below 110F.