Nightly Roundup: 'Survival Kit' for Phoenix schools; new twist in Turf Paradise's future

PHOENIX - From new developments in the future of a Phoenix area racecourse, to taking a deeper look at an animal and adult abuse investigation that has rocked Arizona, here's some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, September 28, 2023.
1. Taking a closer look at the Chandler animal and adult abuse investigation
The woman who police believe neglected and abused dozens of dogs, and her own mother, is free as the Maricopa County Attorney's Office sent the case back to the Chandler Police Department. We've uncovered her history with police knocking at her door.
Also Read: Charges dropped against Arizona animal abuse suspect: Here's what to know
2. Presidential visit in Arizona
Air Force One landed during the evening hours of Sept. 27 at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, and flew President Biden away from Arizona the next day. During the President's time in Phoenix, he delivered a 'democracy-focused address,' and attended a private fundraising event.
3. City employees accused of fraud
A firefighter, his supervisor, and another city of Phoenix employee are accused of committing fraud by taking thousands of dollars from the government.
4. New life for Turf Paradise?
A piece of horseracing history in the Phoenix area was set to come to an end, but there's now a new twist in the future of Turf Paradise.
5. Phoenix area school district prepping "survival kits"
The potential for gun violence on campus is a frightening reality for students and a Valley school district has made a big investment in preparing for that worst-case scenario.
One can be forgiven for saying that life is imitating art in the case of a Tempe Police officer who will represent Arizona in the Miss USA Pageant.
Finally, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 9/28/2023
Ready for a possible 10-degree drop in temperatures this weekend?