Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Central Deserts, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
4
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Nightly Roundup: 'Survival Kit' for Phoenix schools; new twist in Turf Paradise's future

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From new developments in the future of a Phoenix area racecourse, to taking a deeper look at an animal and adult abuse investigation that has rocked Arizona, here's some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, September 28, 2023.

1. Taking a closer look at the Chandler animal and adult abuse investigation

Chandler PD conducted prior welfare checks at home of woman suspected of abusing dogs, elderly mother

The woman who police believe neglected and abused dozens of dogs, and her own mother, is free as the Maricopa County Attorney's Office sent the case back to the Chandler Police Department. We've uncovered her history with police knocking at her door.

2. Presidential visit in Arizona

President Joe Biden addressed Arizona, paid tribute to John McCain during visit

Air Force One landed during the evening hours of Sept. 27 at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, and flew President Biden away from Arizona the next day. During the President's time in Phoenix, he delivered a 'democracy-focused address,' and attended a private fundraising event.

3. City employees accused of fraud

Phoenix firefighter, his supervisor and another employee accused of fraud, city says

A firefighter, his supervisor, and another city of Phoenix employee are accused of committing fraud by taking thousands of dollars from the government.

4. New life for Turf Paradise?

Turf Paradise: Plans to close Phoenix racecourse reversed in 11th hour announcement

A piece of horseracing history in the Phoenix area was set to come to an end, but there's now a new twist in the future of Turf Paradise.

5. Phoenix area school district prepping "survival kits"

Phoenix school district preparing 'survival kits' for potential lengthy lockdowns

The potential for gun violence on campus is a frightening reality for students and a Valley school district has made a big investment in preparing for that worst-case scenario.

Miss USA: Tempe Police officer representing Arizona at national pageant

One can be forgiven for saying that life is imitating art in the case of a Tempe Police officer who will represent Arizona in the Miss USA Pageant.

Finally, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 9/28/2023

Ready for a possible 10-degree drop in temperatures this weekend?