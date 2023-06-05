Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Young mother killed in Arizona shooting, man allegedly kills his wife in Mesa

Monday's top stories include a few stories from over the weekend – one of them being the tragic death of a young mother who police say was gunned down by her ex-boyfriend who she had a protective order against.

Here are the top stories from June 5.

1. PD: Woman killed, her friends hurt in Glendale domestic violence-related shooting

Glendale Police say a woman was killed by the father of her baby when he violated a protective order and gunned down her and her friends. He reportedly broke into the home through the balcony.

2. Gunfight breaks out at Westgate Entertainment District, Glendale PD says

Glendale Police are investigating after gunfire broke out at Westgate Entertainment District on Sunday night.

3. Man shoots, kills wife in front of her adult son at their Mesa home, PD says

A man is behind bars after police say he shot and killed his wife in front of her adult son. The witness, the victim's son, said his stepfather "made statements that God told him he was not part of the family ..."

4. Cameron Robbins' family seen saying final goodbyes after teen lost at sea

Cameron Robbins was a recent high school graduate and baseball standout. Photos showed the loved ones of Robbins gathering for his memorial service on Sunday.

5. Prominent Florida family linked to plane that flew over DC, crashed in Virginia mountains

A Florida couple said their daughter and granddaughter were among the four people killed in a Cessna plane crash in Virginia on Sunday.