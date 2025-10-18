No Kings Day protests in the Phoenix area
PHOENIX - No Kings Day protests have popped up around the Valley on Saturday, Oct. 18.
What we know:
Organizers say the No Kings Day rallies are a massive, single-day mobilization to reject what they call authoritarianism, "billionaire-first" politics, and the militarization of democracy under President Donald Trump.
More than 2,600 rallies are expected across the country by hundreds of coalition partners. Organizers state that most Americans will have a rally within a one-hour drive.
What they're saying:
"I'm here for democracy. I'm here for the American way of life. I don't like kings. That's why we had a revolution in 1776. I'm sure you all remember that one," a protester said. "Blatant breaking of the law. We have to have a system of law, or else we don't have democracy."
"I'm a patriot. I love America, I love the strength the constitution gave us. We're a nation of immigrants. Trump's trying to use the power he shouldn't have. We're all telling him what it is," another protester said.
The other side:
Trump's Republican Party has labeled the events "Hate America" rallies.
"They're referring to me as a king. I'm not a king," Trump told Fox Business about the protests.
Local perspective:
Protests in Phoenix are at the Arizona Capitol in downtown Phoenix, Goodyear and in Scottsdale near Fashion Square.