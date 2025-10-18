No Kings Day protests in the Phoenix area

The Brief The nationwide No Kings Day is a massive, single-day mobilization to oppose what organizers call President Donald Trump's authoritarianism, "billionaire-first" politics, and the militarization of democracy. Over 2,600 rallies are planned across the country, including events in downtown Phoenix, Goodyear, Scottsdale, and more Valley cities. The Republican Party has countered the movement by labeling the demonstrations "Hate America" rallies.



No Kings Day protests have popped up around the Valley on Saturday, Oct. 18.

What we know:

Organizers say the No Kings Day rallies are a massive, single-day mobilization to reject what they call authoritarianism, "billionaire-first" politics, and the militarization of democracy under President Donald Trump.

More than 2,600 rallies are expected across the country by hundreds of coalition partners. Organizers state that most Americans will have a rally within a one-hour drive.

What they're saying:

"I'm here for democracy. I'm here for the American way of life. I don't like kings. That's why we had a revolution in 1776. I'm sure you all remember that one," a protester said. "Blatant breaking of the law. We have to have a system of law, or else we don't have democracy."

"I'm a patriot. I love America, I love the strength the constitution gave us. We're a nation of immigrants. Trump's trying to use the power he shouldn't have. We're all telling him what it is," another protester said.

The other side:

Trump's Republican Party has labeled the events "Hate America" rallies.

"They're referring to me as a king. I'm not a king," Trump told Fox Business about the protests.

Local perspective:

Protests in Phoenix are at the Arizona Capitol in downtown Phoenix, Goodyear and in Scottsdale near Fashion Square.