Northern Arizona braces for big winter snowstorm

Two winter storms in northern Arizona over the next five days are expected to drop a combined 19 to 29 inches of snow in the Flagstaff area.

A storm from Friday through Sunday is expected to bring moderate snowfall across the region, while the second storm is forecast to deliver even more snow from Monday through Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service said the Flagstaff area is expected to see seven to 11 inches of snow in the first storm and another 12 to 18 inches during the second storm. Payson is forecast to receive 15 to 21 inches of snow in the second storm.

The storms are expected to make driving conditions difficult in the high country. Temperatures in northern Arizona on Wednesday and Thursday also are expected to be bitterly cold, raising concerns about the possibility of frozen pipes in some areas of the high country.

Drivers are being advised to consider delaying travel up north unless absolutely necessary, and officials say waiting out the storm is the safest option, as it allows snowplows to clear the highways faster.

Impending snowstorm brings winter sports fans to Flagstaff

The impending snowstorm also means good news for Arizona Snowbowl.

"We are looking at up to three feet until next Thursday or so, so it is huge news for us," said Arizona Snowbowl Marketing Manager Li Cui.

So far, the ski area has received only 35 inches, but the potential snowfall is expected to double their season total in just a few days.

This big storm coming in is also bringing a lot of skiiers and snowboarders into Flagstaff.

"Our Saturday tickets were sold out on Tuesday night, and Sunday tickets were sold out by Thursday," said Li.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.