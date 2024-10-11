Northern Lights spotted in Arizona; nationwide meat recall l Morning News Brief

Thanks to a solar storm, many people across Arizona were able to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights; nearly 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and chicken sold nationwide were recalled due to contamination concerns; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of October 11.

1. Geomagnetic storm brings Northern Lights to AZ

(Photo by KSmiley in Whitecone, Arizona)

The Northern Lights were spotted in many parts of Arizona on Thursday night. Take a look at some of the beautiful photos residents captured. Read more here.

2. Nearly 10 million pounds of meat, chicken recalled

Gram Positive Bacilli That Causes Listeriosis. Optical Microscope X1000. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

The possibility of Listeria monocytogenes contamination prompted the recall of 9,986,245 total pounds of various products, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said. Read more here.

3. Obama in southern AZ

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 10: Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the University of Pittsburgh on October 10, 2024, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvan Expand

Former President Barack Obama will be in Arizona next week to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris. Read more here.

4. Hurricane Milton death toll rises

TOPSHOT - Oscar Garcia (R) with his family stands outside his house after getting hit by a reported tornado in Fort Myers, Florida, on October 9, 2024, as Hurricane Milton approaches. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Power and other utilities continued to slowly be restored across Florida on Friday after Hurricane Milton made landfall on the Gulf Coast, flooding neighborhoods and spawning deadly tornadoes. Read more here.

5. Taco Bell bringing back fan favorite

RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 01: A sign is posted in front of a Taco Bell restaurant on May 01, 2024, in Richmond, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A legendary Taco Bell item has quietly returned to the menu, but only for a limited time. Read more here.

Today's weather

Mostly clear skies and warm temps in the Valley with a high near 106°F. Read more here.