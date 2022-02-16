Now hiring: Maricopa Ambulance accepting applications for free EMT course
PHOENIX - Maricopa Ambulance is now accepting applications for its EMT basic course.
The course is typically about $2,000, but the company is now offering it completely free.
Christina Kiley with Maricopa Ambulance says with the national shortage of EMT workers, the company is taking a proactive approach to get a new pool of candidates.
"It's an eight-week course," she said. "They will be in class at Glendale Community College two days a week and then they'll be here with us in the training center with us doing study groups and preparing for their national exam."
If enrolled in the course you'll get paid minimum wage and receive benefits.
The first class starts on March 7. No experience is necessary, but there are a few requirements.
"You have to be 21 years old," Kiley said. "You have to have a clean driving record, no felony convictions, and you will need to pass a background check and a urine drug screen."
