Armed man barricades himself in Surprise; police are attempting to negotiate
SURPRISE, Ariz. - Surprise Police officers worked to take a man with a gun into custody while they negotiated with him from inside his home on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Police say the suspect was inside a home near 181st Drive and Maui Lane, barricading himself with a gun. He was reportedly involved in criminal activity before this incident.
No one else is believed to be in the home.
As of 2:20 p.m., the suspect hasn't been taken into custody.
No further information is available.
Related Stories:
- Allister Adel: Top prosecutors want Maricopa County attorney to resign
- Truck crashes into Goodyear family's backyard pool
- A 'tidal wave' of drugs: Mother left heartbroken as Arizona authorities deal with record amounts of fentanyl
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement