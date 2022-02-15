Armed man barricades himself in Surprise; police are attempting to negotiate

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
8
Dust Storm Warning
from TUE 2:08 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind and Dust Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Northwest Pinal County, Dripping Springs
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 AM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Armed man barricades himself in Surprise; police are attempting to negotiate

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Armed man barricades himself in Surprise; police are attempting to negotiate

Surprise Police officers worked to take a man with a gun into custody while they negotiated with him from inside his home on Tuesday.

SURPRISE, Ariz. - Surprise Police officers worked to take a man with a gun into custody while they negotiated with him from inside his home on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Police say the suspect was inside a home near 181st Drive and Maui Lane, barricading himself with a gun. He was reportedly involved in criminal activity before this incident.

No one else is believed to be in the home.

As of 2:20 p.m., the suspect hasn't been taken into custody.

No further information is available.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: