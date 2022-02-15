Armed man barricades himself in Surprise; police are attempting to negotiate

Surprise Police officers worked to take a man with a gun into custody while they negotiated with him from inside his home on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Police say the suspect was inside a home near 181st Drive and Maui Lane, barricading himself with a gun. He was reportedly involved in criminal activity before this incident.

No one else is believed to be in the home.

As of 2:20 p.m., the suspect hasn't been taken into custody.

No further information is available.

