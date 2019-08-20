NWS: Phoenix sets new record high temperature for August 20

article

Officials with the National Weather Service say Phoenix has set a new daily record for high temperature for August 20.

According to the organization's verified Twitter account, a temperature of 113°F (45°C) was set at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday, beating the old record, set in 1986, by one degree. NWS officials say it's possible for temperatures to go up by another degree or two before the end of the day.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for parts of Arizona, including various parts of the Valley and other cities such as Casa Grande, Florence, Gila Bend, Globe, and Miami until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.

