Several migrants suspected of attacking 2 NYPD officers reportedly arrested in Arizona

Several migrants arrested in last week's attack on NYPD officers in New York City, and released without bail, were reportedly caught Monday in Phoenix, Arizona.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with the Department of Homeland Security, arrested the migrants at a Greyhound bus station, according to Fox News.

The migrants are believed to have fled the Big Apple after they were arrested and released without bail following the Jan. 27 assault on two police officers in Times Square.

Fox News obtained a photograph from an ICE source showing three people sitting on the ground. It’s not clear which migrants or how many were taken into custody. ICE is expected to release more details later Tuesday.

Authorities believe four migrants left New York by bus for California. It’s not clear if some or all of them were the ones taken into custody in Phoenix.

Meanwhile, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his office plans to present charges to a grand jury in Lower Manhattan later today. Bragg has faced intense criticism for not requesting bail for most of the suspects involved in the assault.

According to police, as many as 14 people could've been involved in the attack.

The lone suspect currently being held on Rikers Island on bail, Yohenry Brito, is due back in criminal court Tuesday.

What happened in Times Square?

Surveillance video showed five men and two police officers calmly interacting on camera. It appeared to be an ordinary exchange until the pair of officers attempted to take down one of the men in yellow.

Surveillance video provided by the NYPD near Times Square.

According to police, that's when the encounter turned violent, starting with a kick to an officer's head.

Police said it only escalated from that point on where, moments later, the men swarmed around the officers already on the ground, striking them both multiple times.

So far, in total, seven people have been arrested in connection with the attack, the NYPD said.

The officers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.