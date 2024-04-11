O.J. Simpson dead from cancer; Glendale mother and boyfriend in hot water | Nightly Roundup

From the death of an iconic controversial figure in American society, O.J. Simpson to the story of a mother and her boyfriend suspected of murder and child abuse, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, April 11.
1. O.J. Simpson dead at the age of 76 due to complications with cancer
O.J. Simpson, the NFL running back who was later infamously acquitted of his ex-wife's murder, has passed away at the age of 76. His family confirmed the news on Thursday.
2. Glendale mother and her boyfriend suspected of murder and abusing the woman's 7-month-old son
A Glendale mother and her boyfriend are accused of murder and child abuse in the death of the woman's 7-month-old son.
3. NHL is preparing for contingencies if the Arizona Coyotes cannot secure a new stadium
The Coyotes' future in Arizona is in doubt. Last May, voters rejected the NHL franchise's plan for a multibillion-dollar entertainment district in Tempe.
4. Shouts of ‘Shame! Shame!’ ring out in the Arizona House as lawmakers try to for new vote on abortion laws
The Arizona Legislature devolved into shouts of "Shame! Shame!" as Republican lawmakers quickly shut down discussion on a proposed repeal of the state's newly revived 1864 law that criminalizes abortion throughout pregnancy unless a woman’s life is at risk.
5. Judge walks out mid-trial during defense presentation of Arizona rancher accused of killing a migrant on his property
AZ rancher murder trial: Judge walks out of court
Thursday marked a tense day for the murder trial of Arizona rancher George Kelly, as the judge accused lawyers on both sides of dragging out proceedings. At one point, the judge even left the courtroom.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 4/11/2024
It's going to be a warm couple of days in the Valley.