O.J. Simpson dead from cancer; Glendale mother and boyfriend in hot water | Nightly Roundup

From the death of an iconic controversial figure in American society, O.J. Simpson to the story of a mother and her boyfriend suspected of murder and child abuse, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, April 11.

1. O.J. Simpson dead at the age of 76 due to complications with cancer

2. Glendale mother and her boyfriend suspected of murder and abusing the woman's 7-month-old son

3. NHL is preparing for contingencies if the Arizona Coyotes cannot secure a new stadium

4. Shouts of ‘Shame! Shame!’ ring out in the Arizona House as lawmakers try to for new vote on abortion laws

5. Judge walks out mid-trial during defense presentation of Arizona rancher accused of killing a migrant on his property

Also, your weather forecast for tonight