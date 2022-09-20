Oakland police officers struck by drunk driver during double homicide investigation

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 9:30 AM MST, Maricopa County
8
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:14 AM MST until WED 10:00 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Flood Advisory
from WED 6:20 AM MST until WED 9:30 AM MST, Maricopa County

Oakland police officers struck by drunk driver during double homicide investigation

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated September 21, 2022 5:34AM
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2
6a COLD OAK SHOOTINGS_00.00.12.00 article

Two men were killed in the 3100 block of Telegraph Avenue in Oakland. Sept. 19, 2022

OAKLAND, Calif. - Two Oakland police officers investigating a double homicide were struck by a suspected drunk driver, who was later arrested.

At a news conference describing a violent night in Oakland on Monday, police said that in addition to all the mayhem, two officers were providing traffic control in the 3000 block of Telegraph Avenue during the homicide investigation of two men, when a person suspected of drunk driving struck them.

One officer was inside a fully marked patrol vehicle and the other officer was standing outside, according to Deputy Chief James Beere.

"Thankfully, both officers were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries," Beere said.

The driver was arrested on DUI charges. 

In addition to the two men killed, a 48-year-old woman was also killed in a separate shooting, and police responded to four other non-lethal shootings within a 13-hour span. 

"We had multiple homicide scenes plus shootings, as well as people calling for crimes in progress, robberies and burglaries," Beere said. "So it is a tremendous strain. It's hard. Obviously, we tried to manage our resources properly and appropriately as we can." 