Thousands show at AZ 'No Kings' protests, 2 officers involved in rollover crash | Nightly Roundup

Published  October 18, 2025 6:17pm MST
PHOENIX - From the "No Kings Day" protests around the Valley, to two Phoenix police officers injured in a rollover crash, here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, Oct.18, 2025.

1. 'No Kings' Protest

No Kings Day protests have popped up around the Valley on Saturday. Here's the latest on what's going on.

What we know:

Over 2,600 rallies were planned across the country, including events in downtown Phoenix, Goodyear, Scottsdale, and more Valley cities.

2. 2 Phoenix officers injured in crash

2 Phoenix Police officers and another person were hurt in a rollover car crash on Saturday near 7th Avenue and Grant Street.

What we know:

Three people are hurt, including two officers, after a rollover Phoenix car crash on Saturday.

3. 4 killed in crash near Gold Canyon

A two-car collision on eastbound U.S. 60 near Peralta Road near Gold Canyon resulted in four deaths late Friday night. Three victims died at the scene, and one died after being transported to a hospital.

What we know:

4. Murder case remains unsolved 20 years later

Jermaine Johnson was shot & killed on Oct. 20, 2006, following an argument with a group of people while he was returning from a store with his cousin and a friend. Nearly 20 years later, his family continues to plead for tips to help solve the cold case.

What we know:

Johnson's mother and grandmother are making a public appeal for any information, no matter how small, to help investigators with the cold case.

5. Mom, son give CPR to teen shooting victim

Chad, after hearing gunshots on Oct. 14 near 12th Street and Bell Road, found 17-year-old Marki Anthony suffering from a chest wound and immediately began CPR and life-saving efforts despite the potential danger from the gunman.

What we know:

A Phoenix mother and son are being hailed for their quick thinking after they rushed to provide CPR to a 17-year-old shooting victim in the street after an Oct. 14 shooting.

