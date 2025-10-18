Thousands show at AZ 'No Kings' protests, 2 officers involved in rollover crash | Nightly Roundup

article

From the "No Kings Day" protests around the Valley, to two Phoenix police officers injured in a rollover crash, here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, Oct.18, 2025.

1. 'No Kings' Protest

What we know:

Over 2,600 rallies were planned across the country, including events in downtown Phoenix, Goodyear, Scottsdale, and more Valley cities.

2. 2 Phoenix officers injured in crash

What we know:

Three people are hurt, including two officers, after a rollover Phoenix car crash on Saturday.

3. 4 killed in crash near Gold Canyon

What we know:

4. Murder case remains unsolved 20 years later

What we know:

Johnson's mother and grandmother are making a public appeal for any information, no matter how small, to help investigators with the cold case.

5. Mom, son give CPR to teen shooting victim

What we know:

A Phoenix mother and son are being hailed for their quick thinking after they rushed to provide CPR to a 17-year-old shooting victim in the street after an Oct. 14 shooting.

A look at your weather this weekend

