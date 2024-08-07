Officers shot at during welfare check; monsoon storm topples dozens of trees | Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - A grocery store shooting in Scottsdale that left 2 people critically injured; monsoon storm topples many trees in Scottsdale, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 7.
1. Tuesday night storm leaves trail of destruction
Tuesday night's monsoon storm definitely left a mark in parts of the Valley, as crews clean up toppled trees in various parts of Scottsdale.
2. Grocery store shooting leaves men injured
A shooting at an Albertsons grocery store that sent two men to the hospital is being investigated by the Scottsdale Police Department on Tuesday night.
3. Mark Kelly issues statement on Harris' VP pick
Mark Kelly, who is one of Arizona's two senators, was considered to be among a pool of candidates being considered as Kamala Harris' running mate in November. On Aug. 6, it was revealed that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be Harris' running mate.
4. Arrest made in deadly Casa Grande Shooting
The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Damone Allen Purnell, was arrested in connection with a shooting that ultimately led to another 18-year-old's death. The two, according to police, were known to be close friends.
5. Welfare check took a scary turn for officers
Phoenix Police say they have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly shooting at officers as they were conducting a welfare check at a north Phoenix home.
Today's weather
More storms are expected to develop in Arizona today, according to the National Weather Service.