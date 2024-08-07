Expand / Collapse search

Officers shot at during welfare check; monsoon storm topples dozens of trees | Morning News Brief

Updated  August 7, 2024 10:25am MST
PHOENIX - A grocery store shooting in Scottsdale that left 2 people critically injured; monsoon storm topples many trees in Scottsdale, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 7.

1. Tuesday night storm leaves trail of destruction

Monsoon: Tuesday night storm left trail of destruction in the Phoenix area
Tuesday night's monsoon storm definitely left a mark in parts of the Valley, as crews clean up toppled trees in various parts of Scottsdale.

2. Grocery store shooting leaves men injured

2 men hospitalized after shooting inside a Scottsdale Albertsons grocery store
A shooting at an Albertsons grocery store that sent two men to the hospital is being investigated by the Scottsdale Police Department on Tuesday night.

3. Mark Kelly issues statement on Harris' VP pick

Mark Kelly issues statement on Kamala Harris' running mate pick | 2024 Election
Mark Kelly, who is one of Arizona's two senators, was considered to be among a pool of candidates being considered as Kamala Harris' running mate in November. On Aug. 6, it was revealed that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be Harris' running mate.

4. Arrest made in deadly Casa Grande Shooting

Casa Grande Police arrest man in connection with deadly shooting
The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Damone Allen Purnell, was arrested in connection with a shooting that ultimately led to another 18-year-old's death. The two, according to police, were known to be close friends.

5. Welfare check took a scary turn for officers

Man accused of shooting at officers during welfare check: Phoenix PD
Phoenix Police say they have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly shooting at officers as they were conducting a welfare check at a north Phoenix home.

Today's weather

Arizona Weather Forecast: More storms expected in Arizona today; storm cleanup efforts continue
More storms are expected to develop in Arizona today, according to the National Weather Service.