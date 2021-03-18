Operating hours to shorten at COVID-19 vaccination sites in Arizona

Arizona on March 18 announced the availability of 5,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments at two large state-run sites in metro Phoenix.

Cancellations made the vaccination appointments for people 55 and older available for online signups at State Farm Stadium and Chandler-Gilbert Community College, the Department of Health Service said.

There are people canceling appointments because people are finding it easier to get vaccinated at their neighborhood pharmacy.

When the vaccine PODs first opened, vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech had to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures and used immediately after thawing. Now, things have changed.

"The combination of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine coming on board, the change in requirements for the freezer temperature of Pfizer," said health expert Will Humble.

Pfizer doses no longer require special freezers, so they can be distributed at more locations. In addition, there are now people who prefer the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which is being shipped directly to health centers and pharmacies.

"People are now realizing they don’t have to use the mega sites, and they don’t have to use the state’s computer system," said Humble. "They can just go to their local pharmacy."

"In a week, we do anywhere from 250 to 300 vaccines," said Sateesh Ananthu with Bethany Home Discount Pharmacy Center in Glendale.

The Glendale pharmacy has been administering the vaccine for a month now. At first, people from as far as Wickenburg and Flagstaff drove to the pharmacy to get the shot.

"Even I see some of my appointments cancelled, because the people coming from long distance, they already have their vaccines done at closer locations," said Ananthu.

Officials also announced that operating hours at various COVID-19 vaccination sites will be shortened. With hotter temperatures around the corner, the State Farm Stadium POD will shift ther operating hours from 24/7, to overnight hours by April.

Public health experts say this is the beginning of the end of mass vaccination sites and emergency orders.

"Will this be a public health emergency anymore? Absolutely not," said Humble. "The higher risk people will have been vaccinated. It will be a sporadic disease."

The announcement on Thursday was made on a day when Arizona saw its sixth consecutive day of seeing fewer than 1,000 reported cases.

Arizona’s pandemic totals now stand at 834,607 cases and 16,645 deaths, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The number of COVID-19 patients occupying inpatients continued to drop, with 743 occupying inpatient beds as of Wednesday, down from the Jan. 11 pandemic high of 5,082.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases declined from 1,141 on March 2 to 813 on Tuesday while the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 66 to 26 during the same period, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

