Oprah recovering from stomach virus, dehydration after cancelling TV appearance

By Chris Williams
Updated  June 11, 2024 3:33pm MST
Entertainment
FOX TV Stations
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey is recovering from a stomach virus and dehydration after canceling a television appearance. 

According to the Oprah Daily Instagram account, Winfrey, 70, was scheduled to appear on CBS Tuesday morning to promote her next book club selection. 

However, she had to cancel after contracting a stomach virus over the weekend. 

"We are happy to share that after receiving an IV due to dehydration at the recommendation of her doctor," the post read. "Oprah is feeling much better. We wish her a speedy recovery."

Winfrey's friend and CBS network news anchor Gayle King later posted a conversation the two had, clearing up any confusion that Oprah was hospitalized. King had publicly announced earlier that Oprah wasn't feeling well.

"I thought I made that clear but next thing I know I’m surprised to see headlines that scream "Oprah’s hospitalized!" (She was NOT!)'" King posted on Instagram. "And I’m bombarded with calls asking if Oprah is okay. The answer is yes! And now let’s go straight to the source."

"Everybody I'd ever known that has access to my email has called me to say, ‘Are you alright?’," Winfrey said. "Thanks!"

For her book club, Winfrey announced Tuesday that she had chosen "Familiaris," a prequel to Wroblewski's Oprah-endorsed debut novel from 2008, the Shakespearean saga "The Story of Edgar Sawtelle." The new novel, published this week, looks back to the origins of the Wisconsin-based Sawtelle family and its roots in the state's north woods.

"I’m delighted for us to dive into an epic novel from the tremendously talented bestselling author David Wroblewski with his latest creation ‘Familiaris,’" Winfrey said in a statement. "David takes us on an extraordinary journey that brilliantly interweaves history, philosophy, adventure, and mysticism to explore the meaning of love, friendship and living your life’s true purpose."

In 2019, Oprah also contracted pneumonia. 

The queen of all media had revealed in a previous clip from  "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she was "very sick" with pneumonia, and stressed to fans they should take it very seriously.

"Don’t play with it, get your flu shots. Get your pneumonia shots. It’s nothing to play with. It takes people out. But I’m telling you, it changed the way I look at wellness," she told DeGeneres.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 