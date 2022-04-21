Orthodox Holy Week: Ukrainians call for cease-fire to celebrate holiday

April 21 marks Holy Thursday for Orthodox Christians around the world. Many people in Ukraine and Russia are Orthodox Christians.

The United Nations is calling for a 4-day cease fire in honor of the holiday.

At St. Mary's Protectress Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Ukraine in Phoenix, they're hoping and praying for a miracle in Ukraine – that their people can stay safe.

Holy Week in the Orthodox church is meant to be a time of peace, healing, and contemplation. All leading up to Easter Sunday, known as Great and Holy Pascha. But this year, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church is dealing with heavy violence, as the Russian forces continue to invade the country.

"I've seen some pictures where the eyes on these kids are just so sad. They shouldn't be going through this. It's a special time for them.. Easter coming, yet they're worried about where they're going to survive the night," said St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox President Victor Szwez.

The United Nations Secretary General called for a four-day cease fire, so Orthodox Christians can observe their holy week and Easter. It's a request that Russia has rejected.

Szwez says he was never hopeful Russia would halt its forces for the holiday.

"I do not believe that the Russians are gonna stop, whether it's Holy Week or not, they don't seem to care much about any type of rule of law or morals."

Many of the members of the Phoenix parish have family members in Ukraine. And as they enter into this Holy Week, Szwez says they're asking for continued prayers and support for the Ukrainian people.

"We want peace, just like everybody else, but I don't think we can have peace with the Russian army there. Somebody that wants to kill you is on your doorstep, you're not gonna sleep well at night."

A service will be held April 21 at 6 p.m., followed by a Good Friday service on April 22 and a Pascha service on April 24 at 8 a.m.