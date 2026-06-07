Pancreatic cancer research: New targeted pill marks major milestone

The Brief Data from a major breakthrough in the fight against pancreatic cancer was released this month, highlighting a new pill that targets the root cause of how the disease exists and spreads. Arizona resident Kay Kays is documented as the longest survivor of pancreatic cancer in the world after defying a prognosis that gave her four to six months to live. Kays now serves as an advocate for cancer research and hope alongside organizations like the Seena Magowitz Foundation and HonorHealth Research Institute.



Data behind a major breakthrough in fighting pancreas cancer was released this month.

Local perspective:

Arizona resident Kay Kays is the longest survivor of pancreatic cancer in the world.

"I was 44 years old when I was diagnosed," pancreatic cancer survivor Kay said. "I was given four to six months. "I mean I was 44 years old. I was oblivious to cancer. I had a son to raise. I had a job, I liked to play tennis. I was a hiker, and it was really hard to grasp."

Everywhere she went, she faced a lack of options and answers.

"Everywhere I went they said there's nothing going on for it no research so it was a pretty dark time," Kays said. "I had my pancrease, my spleen and my gall bladder all removed."

What they're saying:

She defied every odd. Dr. Erkut Borazanci at HonorHealth called her remarkable.

"We want to have more people like Kays out there hence the need for research for better insight into pancreas cancer adn looking for breakthroughs," said Borazanci, the director of oncology at the HonorHealth Research Institute.

Big picture view:

Breakthroughs like a new pill announced this month are making significant strides in pancreas cancer.

According to Borazanci, it is "a pill that's the first pill that's targeting pancreatic cancer at the root of why the cancer exists and why the cancer spreads."

Dig deeper:

Kays is an advocate for research, especially with the Seena Magowitz Foundation. She says her message is about hope.

"I had the will I wanted to live. My problem was I had no hope and that's why I'm speaking today because pancreatic patients need to know it is a devastating disease but there is hope and the research were seeing come out. Now there is more hope than ever, and we need to fight as long as God gives you the strength we should be fighting," Kays said.