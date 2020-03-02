Panicked people stock up on supplies for possible coronavirus outbreak

article

Across the country, people are preparing for the worst of the coronavirus as they stock up on hand sanitizer, wipes, and masks.

However, Arizona officials are asking people to not get carried away stockpiling on items. Yet at local stores, empty shelves show people have been flocking to stores doing just that.

At the Costco on 44th Street and Thomas, there are signs above empty shelves for paper towels and toilet paper.

But Dr. Cara Christ with Arizona Department of Health Services says that's not necessary.

"We would encourage the public not to do a run on hand sanitizers or disinfecting wipes. Buy what you need," Dr. Christ said.

"It's been 50/50 from what I've seen so far. I've heard people saying I want to be as prepared as possible or something as simple as 'Hey just something good to have,'" said Gabe Deleon with Allied Surplus.

In north Phoenix, Allied Surplus is busy.

"Especially with the first few cases of coronavirus. [People are] coming in for emergency food, supplies and gas masks have been a thing. So anything biochemical and hazard, people have been wanting," Deleon said.

