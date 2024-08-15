Parents arrested after teen girl's death; deal to lower cost of some Medicare drugs | Nightly Roundup

Teacher allegedly gave teen pot | Nightly Roundup
PHOENIX - From medication savings for some on Medicare to a teen's death that resulted in her parents' arrest, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, August 15, 2024.
1. Parents arrested after girl's death
The 12-year-old girl was injured on August 8 and her parents waited until August 12 to seek medical attention after the child began having respiratory issues, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office.
2. Unusual pilot problem prompts sudden plane diversion
An Alaska Airlines flight operated by SkyWest was forced to make a sudden diversion from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to Salt Lake City after the pilot said he was not certified to land the plane, reports said.
3. Drug savings for those on Medicare
Federal officials reached deals with drug companies to lower the cost for 10 of Medicare’s costliest drugs. Here's what to know.
4. Phoenix area car dealership settles complaint
The Coulter Buick GMC Tempe dealership settled a complaint alleging it engaged in deceptive sales practices and discrimination. The Arizona Attorney General hopes this action sends a message, while the owners of are defending their business.
5. The teacher did what?
An Arizona teacher accused of providing marijuana to a 15-year-old student has been arrested.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Thursday will be a hot day in the Valley, and storms may not provide any relief until this weekend.