Parents arrested after teen girl's death; deal to lower cost of some Medicare drugs | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  August 15, 2024 6:43pm MST
From a rural Arizona teacher who is accused of giving a student marijuana vaping fluid to drug savings for some on Medicare, here's a look at some of our top stories.

PHOENIX - From medication savings for some on Medicare to a teen's death that resulted in her parents' arrest, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, August 15, 2024.

1. Parents arrested after girl's death

Texas girl dies after parents allegedly tried to treat injuries with smoothies, vitamins, police say
The 12-year-old girl was injured on August 8 and her parents waited until August 12 to seek medical attention after the child began having respiratory issues, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office.

2. Unusual pilot problem prompts sudden plane diversion

Alaska Airlines flight makes sudden diversion after pilot says he's not certified to land: report
An Alaska Airlines flight operated by SkyWest was forced to make a sudden diversion from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to Salt Lake City after the pilot said he was not certified to land the plane, reports said.

3. Drug savings for those on Medicare

Deals will lower prices of Medicare's costliest drugs, White House says — see the list
Federal officials reached deals with drug companies to lower the cost for 10 of Medicare’s costliest drugs. Here's what to know.

4. Phoenix area car dealership settles complaint

Tempe car dealership settles complaint for $2M; still defends its business practices
The Coulter Buick GMC Tempe dealership settled a complaint alleging it engaged in deceptive sales practices and discrimination. The Arizona Attorney General hopes this action sends a message, while the owners of are defending their business.

5. The teacher did what?

Arizona teacher accused of giving marijuana to student
An Arizona teacher accused of providing marijuana to a 15-year-old student has been arrested.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Hot day in Phoenix; storm chances return this weekend
Thursday will be a hot day in the Valley, and storms may not provide any relief until this weekend.