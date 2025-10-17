Passenger allegedly assaulted airline crew members; AZ death-row inmate's execution l Morning News Brief

article

From a woman accused of attacking crew members on board an American Airlines flight to the execution of an Arizona death-row inmate convicted of killing four family members, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of October 17.

1. Woman accused of assaulting flight crew

What we know:

A 61-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly attacking at least one Alaska Airlines crew member on a flight from Portland, Oregon, to Dallas, prompting an emergency landing at Boise Airport in Idaho.

Dig deeper:

During the flight, police said Barkhimer was showing "erratic behavior" and allegedly struck two airline employees who were attempting to calm her down.

2. Execution of AZ death-row inmate

Richard Djerf

What we know:

Death-row inmate Richard Djerf was executed by lethal injection on Friday.

The backstory:

According to Djerf's entry on the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry's website for death row inmates, Djerf killed four people in Phoenix: Albert Luna Sr., Patricia Luna, Damien Luna, and Rochelle Luna. Damien was five when he died.

3. AZ storm caught on camera

What we know:

Arizona homeowner Alexander McClure captured dramatic video as a storm hit his backyard, dumping torrents of rain into his pool and ripping his fence straight out of the ground.

Dig deeper:

The National Weather Service reported "straight-line winds" up to 90 miles per hour as the supercell swept across the area. Numerous properties were damaged and trees were uprooted during the intense downpour.

4. Manslaughter suspect dies before arrest

What we know:

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office closed a major drug case after the suspected dealer, Raymond Young, who was indicted for manslaughter and drug sales linked to a deadly overdose, died before he could be arrested.

What they're saying:

"YCSO detectives coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Service to locate and apprehend Young in California. However, before the warrant could be served, YCSO received notification that Young was deceased," YCSO said.

5. Leaving abuser is most dangerous step: advocates

What we know:

The tragic death of Racal "Kelly" Ramos, a domestic violence case manager allegedly shot 17 times by her boyfriend, serves as a warning that abusers often strike when victims are planning to leave.

What they're saying:

Domestic violence experts emphasize that the most dangerous time is during the exit; they advise victims to discreetly document the abuse and contact organizations like the National Domestic Violence Hotline for expert safety planning before attempting to leave.

