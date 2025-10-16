Experts detail safest way to leave abusive relationships after tragic Phoenix murder

The Brief The tragic death of Racal "Kelly" Ramos, a domestic violence case manager allegedly shot 17 times by her boyfriend, serves as a warning that abusers often strike when victims are planning to leave. Domestic violence experts emphasize that the most dangerous time is during the exit; they advise victims to discreetly document the abuse and contact organizations like the National Domestic Violence Hotline for expert safety planning before attempting to leave.



Family members and experts are sharing a painful warning after Racal Ramos, known as Kelly, a domestic violence case manager, was shot and killed by her live-in boyfriend in their Phoenix apartment.

What we know:

Ramos’ mother, Angelina Sanchez, said her daughter was on the phone making plans to leave for a hotel when her boyfriend, Jermaine Houston, shot her 17 times with her children in the next room.

"Shot dead in cold blood," Sanchez said, hoping that sharing Kelly’s story could save lives. "Domestic violence is real. You never think it's going to hit your family... it's important that you seek help."

Ramos’ life and promising career were cut short in the alleged attack.

Safety planning is critical

The tragic death highlights the immense danger involved in leaving an abusive situation. Johanna Fierstien, the Chief Development Officer at Chrysalis, a domestic violence service organization, emphasized that the time a victim attempts to leave is often the most dangerous.

Fierstien recommends planning the exit with experts and starting with comprehensive documentation.

"I think the most important first thing you should do is document the abuse, photos, medical records, police reports, text, emails," Fierstien said.

She advises the next step is contacting a group like Chrysalis or the National Domestic Violence Hotline to coordinate a specific exit plan.

Victims should discreetly gather essentials, including identification, birth certificates, Social Security cards, vital medications, cash, and documents. If possible, they should also secure their finances with a separate bank account.

When the time comes to leave, Fierstien stressed the importance of discretion and safety.

"Don't tell your abuser beforehand. Take your children and pets and go," she advised, noting that Chrysalis can coordinate safe transportation. "We can help you plan every single detail."

What you can do:

If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.