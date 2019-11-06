Expand / Collapse search

PCSO seizes 1,200 pounds of marijuana concealed in motor home

Pima County
1,200 lbs. of marijuana were found in the vehicle. (Pima County Sheriff's Office)

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Pima County Sheriff's Office says during a traffic stop involving a motor home, a narcotics detection K-9 alerted to the vehicle, which led to them discover 1,200 pounds of marijuana concealed in the vehicle.

This happened on November 1 near the intersection of Alvernon Way and Benson Highway at 6:00 p.m.

PCSO says the seizure has an estimated street value of $600,000.

No names or further details have been released in this case.