article

Police say a 17-year-old has died after he was found with a gunshot wound in a Phoenix roadway.

According to Phoenix police, officers found Isaac Burford with an apparent gunshot wound on Tuesday night in the road near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Burford was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

If you have any information, please call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.