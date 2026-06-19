Extreme heat kills 3 Grand Canyon hikers

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The Brief A record-breaking summer heat wave in Northern Arizona has left three hikers dead at Grand Canyon National Park within a matter of days. The fatalities occurred on the South Kaibab and North Kaibab trails during extreme conditions where midday temperatures eclipsed 109 degrees.



A record-breaking summer heat wave in Northern Arizona has turned tragic at Grand Canyon National Park, leaving three hikers dead in a matter of days.

What we know:

Park rangers and emergency rescue teams rushed to two separate medical emergencies in the park's Inner Canyon on June 12 and June 16.

The deadly week began on June 12, when a 72-year-old man died of severe heat-related illness along the South Kaibab Trail. Then on Tuesday, a 67-year-old male and a 68-year-old female died on the North Kaibab Trail, the least visited and most difficult of the three maintained trails at Grand Canyon.

Dig deeper:

National Park Service officials said the couple "also appear to have succumbed to symptoms of heat-related illness," though an official investigation into the double fatality is still underway.

Park authorities deployed rapid-response emergency personnel and aerial support to save the hikers, but the conditions proved insurmountable. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies have been transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's office.

Why you should care:

Officials warn that midday temperatures in the canyon can spike past 109 degrees Fahrenheit even in the shade, creating harsh environments that can quickly overwhelm unsuspecting tourists.

Due to the extreme environment, the NPS is issuing a stark warning to anyone planning a trip to the iconic destination: Stay off Inner Canyon trails between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

What they're saying:

"Hiking in Grand Canyon can be a challenge for anyone, especially during the heat of summer," the NPS warned in a statement, noting that current conditions can quickly overwhelm hikers during peak hours.

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